Why India Said No To 'Common Currency' Discussion at BRICS | Detangle With MINT.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Why India Said No To 'Common Currency' Discussion ... moreWhy India Said No To 'Common Currency' Discussion at BRICS | Detangle With MINT. #bricssummit #brics #brics #usa #dollar #mint #rupeevsdollar #rupee #dollar #yuan #china #russia #brazil #southafrica #sergeylavrov #putin #narendramodi #chandrayaan3 #abhinavtrivedi #indianeconomy #import #export #trader #tradewar #lula #luladasilva