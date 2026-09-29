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Why Indian banks are ahead on AI | Axis Bank x BCG

PARTNERED 18 months ago, Indian banks were still behind the curve on AI. Today, some of what they are building is ahead of a number of global institutions. But it is a hard grind, not plug and play. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, Pranay Mehrotra, MD & Senior Partner, BCG, and Shayan Ghosh, Banking & Financial Services Editor, Mint, on the latest episode of India for the World.

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Published29 Sep 2026, 07:40 PM IST
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Why Indian banks are ahead on AI | Axis Bank x BCG
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