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Why Indian companies are increasingly hiring temporary workers: Watch

Nearly one in six employees at India’s biggest companies is now a non-permanent worker. And this share has jumped from 11% to 17% in just three years, a Mint analysis found. Why is this happening?

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Published13 Nov 2026, 07:23 PM IST
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Why Indian companies are increasingly hiring temporary workers: Watch
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