Why Indian Companies Won't Invest In India Despite Tax Cuts & Incentives | Explained

India’s largest companies have seen profits surge over 30% annually since the pandemic, yet private investment remains weak and capital continues flowing out of the country. Despite tax cuts, infrastructure push, and record corporate cash reserves, India Inc. is hesitant to invest domestically. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have both publicly questioned this reluctance. Experts point to multiple reasons: preference for safety by family-run businesses, “nepo baby” heirs parking money in family offices, and high perceived political and regulatory risk. Capital outflows are nearly matching FDI inflows, raising serious concerns about domestic investment and long-term growth.