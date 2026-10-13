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Why Indian reality TV is turning to social media influencers

Indian reality television, long challenged by high costs and inadequate returns, is increasingly turning to social media influencers and creators to headline shows, particularly streaming originals. Titles such as Lock Upp, The 50, Social Currency, The Traitors, Rise and Fall and The Tribe have tapped into creators’ popularity.

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Published13 Oct 2026, 09:15 AM IST
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Why Indian reality TV is turning to social media influencers
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