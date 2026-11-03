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Why Indians are quitting air travel like never before

Have you noticed your flight tickets getting absurdly expensive lately? You aren't alone—domestic air travel is going through a massive shake-up right now, and it has led to Indians quitting air travel like never before. This is showing up in air traffic numbers in a big way. Watch.

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Published3 Nov 2026, 05:34 PM IST
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Why Indians are quitting air travel like never before
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