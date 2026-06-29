Why India's AI Ambitions Hinge On Overcoming Regional Language Divide | Explained

India ranks 2nd globally in ChatGPT and Claude usage after the US, driven by a massive young, mobile-first user base. Yet AI models built mostly on English data fail in India's 2+ dozen official languages and 100+ dialects. GPT-5 scored just ~45% accuracy across 11 Indic languages, including Gujarati. With over 1 billion speakers, the gap threatens inclusion, safety, and real-world utility. Indian startups like Sarvam AI are building Indic speech frameworks, while the government pushes multilingual tools — but data quality, dialects, and ethics remain huge challenges.