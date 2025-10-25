Why India's AQI data could be confusing | How to read it right l Explained

Delhi’s air pollution crisis exposed: Why AQI numbers mislead you! North India suffocates as social media reports AQI at 1000-2000, while official figures stall at 500. Uncover the truth behind PM2.5, flawed 24-hour averages, and capped sub-indices. Weather apps reveal unfiltered reality! Stay informed on Delhi’s smog battle: https://www.livemint.com/news/delhi-air-quality-index-discrepancy-aqi-government-vs-apps-11761194571227.html
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.