Why India's AQI data could be confusing | How to read it right l Explained

Updated: 25 Oct 2025, 09:03 pm IST

Delhi’s air pollution crisis exposed: Why AQI numbers mislead you! North India suffocates as social media reports AQI at 1000-2000, while official figures stall at 500. Uncover the truth behind PM2.5, flawed 24-hour averages, and capped sub-indices. Weather apps reveal unfiltered reality! Stay informed on Delhi’s smog battle: https://www.livemint.com/news/delhi-air-quality-index-discrepancy-aqi-government-vs-apps-11761194571227.html