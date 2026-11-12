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Why India's CEOs are struggling to hold the corner office

Two in three CEOs at India’s biggest companies leave within five years of appointment, while the median top boss lasts just three years—less than half the global average, a Mint analysis found. Here's why.

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Published12 Nov 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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Why India's CEOs are struggling to hold the corner office
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