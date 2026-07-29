Why India's Education Sector Needs Much More Than A 'Task Force'? Structural Problems Explained

Reforming the education sector : From Primary To Tertiary was one of the key unspoken demands of not only the protestors, but also parents and stakeholders connected to the education & jobs ecosystem. Nilekani & team will be under immense pressure to tackle huge structural problem of the education sector. #education #nandannilekani #cjp #jantarmantar #dharmendrapradhan #narendramodi #school #college #phd #abhinavtrivedi