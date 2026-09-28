Why India's Growing Peptide Market Has Raised An Alarm

There was a party in Bengaluru where the main attraction was supposed to be peptides. Around 50 people were expected, but the party never happened. It was cancelled after doctors and others raised concerns about promoting these compounds this way. But the cancelled party revealed something bigger. Peptides are moving from niche biohacking circles into India’s wellness market. Here's why that's raised an alarm.