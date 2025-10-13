Why India's Middle Class May Soon Be Back Under One Roof | Post Sparks Debate

A Linkedin post by Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company has drawn attention to an interesting subject - that a rising number of Indians in their twenties and thirties may be quietly moving back in with their parents - and not necessarily out of choice, but out of economic necessity. This situation is creating modern joint families that no one really planned for - and while a similar phenomenon has been observed in the West, in India the dynamics are different altogether. What does this mean for the country's socio-economic framework? Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.