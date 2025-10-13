Why India's Middle Class May Soon Be Back Under One Roof | Post Sparks Debate

Updated: 13 Oct 2025, 10:28 pm IST

A Linkedin post by Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company has drawn attention to an interesting subject - that a rising number of Indians in their twenties and thirties may be quietly moving back in with their parents - and not necessarily out of choice, but out of economic necessity. This situation is creating modern joint families that no one really planned for - and while a similar phenomenon has been observed in the West, in India the dynamics are different altogether. What does this mean for the country's socio-economic framework? Watch!