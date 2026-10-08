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Why India's regional cinema is betting on premium screens

Regional Indian films are increasingly targeting premium and special formats like IMAX, ICE theatres, and 4DX, driven by big-budget and high-profile regional releases.

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Published8 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM IST
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Why India's regional cinema is betting on premium screens
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