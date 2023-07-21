Why Infosys Stock Nosedived Despite Growth In Profits? | Explained

IT stocks went into a tailspin in early deals on F... moreIT stocks went into a tailspin in early deals on Friday with their sectoral index falling over 4 per cent and stocks such as Infosys plunging almost 10 per cent. The fresh jolt to sentiment came from poor June quarter earnings of IT major Infosys which lowered its guidance for FY24.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.