Why Investing In Gold Never Disappoints | Mint Primer

Why Investing In Gold Never Disappoints

Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Gold returns have exceeded 10 percent in the past ... moreGold returns have exceeded 10 percent in the past seven years, unbiased of the stock market upheavals and the effect of the pandemic, thus, marking it as a must-have in your list of investments. Many people also include it in their portfolio to diversify their investments.