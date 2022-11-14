Why IPL must expand its sources of revenue? | Mint Primer

The cricketing show that is the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to go where nothing else in Indian sport has gone before. Even as it endows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with more reserves than it has ever had, the success and sustenance of the new IPL media deal will also be measured by how well this bumper sale is used to unlock other revenue streams and feed expense streams. In this video, we'll look at the evolution of the IPL broadcasting deal, what it means for players and franchises, and why the IPL needs to diversify its revenue sources.