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Why Is Elon Musk Spending Big On Republicans Amid U.S. Midterm Polls | Explained

Elon Musk has donated $445 million in this election cycle, making him one of the biggest political donors in American history. With the November midterms approaching, he continues to write large cheques. Federal Election Commission filings show Musk added another $77 million to his super PAC, America PAC, in the first two weeks of October alone. The focus is on electing Republicans. Texas has emerged as a key battleground, with heavy spending in the Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton.

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Published23 Oct 2026, 08:27 PM IST
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Why Is Elon Musk Spending Big On Republicans Amid U.S. Midterm Polls | Explained
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