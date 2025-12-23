English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 23 2025 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.90 1.03%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 363.10 1.09%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 284.40 -0.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 407.65 1.27%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.20 0.75%
Business News/ Videos / Why Is Google Recalling Its Former Engineers Amid Ongoing AI Talent War | Boomerang Trend Explained

Why Is Google Recalling Its Former Engineers Amid Ongoing AI Talent War | Boomerang Trend Explained

Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 11:24 pm IST Livemint

Google Rehires Ex-Employees for AI Domination! 1 in 5 2025 AI engineers are boomerangs—former Googlers returning amid talent war with OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic. Reasons: big money & massive infrastructure (data centers, chips). Co-founders back in trenches pushing urgency; reshuffles strip bureaucracy for startup speed. Layoffs fueled rivals, now Google claws back!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue