Google Rehires Ex-Employees for AI Domination! 1 in 5 2025 AI engineers are boomerangs—former Googlers returning amid talent war with OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic. Reasons: big money & massive infrastructure (data centers, chips). Co-founders back in trenches pushing urgency; reshuffles strip bureaucracy for startup speed. Layoffs fueled rivals, now Google claws back!
