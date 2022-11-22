Why is India's ‘Ease of doing business’ down? | Mint Primer

Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Ease of Doing Business index is an index designed by the World Bank to rank 190 economies. A higher rank, closer to 1 means the country's regulatory environment is favorable to business operations. Ease of doing business in India remains low, dragged down by the way contracts are enforced in the country. Recent reforms have improved the business climate somewhat, but there is a long way to go. Let us delve deeper into the matter to determine what has resulted in India's low rating. #easeofdoingbusiness #worldbank #worldeconomy #mint