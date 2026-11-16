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Why Is India Sending Drug Inspectors To WHO Headquarters In Geneva? | Details

India is set to send drug inspectors to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva starting next year to study global regulatory best practices and align its pharmaceutical oversight with international benchmarks. The move comes after quality concerns over Indian-made cough syrups, including suspected contamination cases linked to deaths in The Gambia, Uzbekistan, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With India’s pharma market valued at $60 billion, the programme aims to strengthen scrutiny, document reviews and inspections. Selected inspectors will receive hands-on training with WHO prequalification teams.

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Published16 Nov 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Why Is India Sending Drug Inspectors To WHO Headquarters In Geneva? | Details
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