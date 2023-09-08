Why is India using import curbs as a policy tool? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 11:19 AM IST

India's upcoming import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and personal computers, effective from November 1, have broader implications. Amid efforts to boost economic growth post-pandemic, India aims to enhance self-sufficiency, create jobs, and reduce the current-account deficit by curbing imports. Electronics, including computer hardware, are a priority due to their significance and potential security concerns. While these restrictions could face challenges from electronics exporters at the World Trade Organization (WTO), India justifies them under national security interests. The move also aligns with the government's focus on its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for hardware manufacturing.