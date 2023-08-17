Why Is Indigo Co-Founder Reducing Stake? | Stock Tumbles | All You Need To Know

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Aviation sector traders on Wednesday morning were spooked. The news of Indigo’s co-founder selling a significant stake in the company sent the stock tumbling down in early trade. As per reports, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family will sell around 4% stake in inter globe aviation Ltd. But why is Gangwal reducing his stake in the biggest airline in the country and a company he co-founded? Watch the full video to find out.