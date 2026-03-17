Why Is Macron Deploying Warships, Fighter Jets, Nuke Aircraft Carrier In West Asia Amid Iran War

France Deploys Nuclear Carrier Charles de Gaulle & 20 Rafale Jets to Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran War! As US-Israel-Iran conflict escalates, France launches one of its largest regional military operations in years: flagship carrier Charles de Gaulle, 8 warships, 2 helicopter carriers, and doubled Rafale jets (now 12) in Abu Dhabi. Macron insists deployment is “defensive” to secure maritime routes, protect 400,000+ French nationals (mostly in Israel & UAE), and enable rapid civilian evacuation if needed. Paris also pushes international escorts for Hormuz tankers to stabilize energy flows. “We are not at war with anyone,” says Macron.