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Why Is Macron Deploying Warships, Fighter Jets, Nuke Aircraft Carrier In West Asia Amid Iran War

France Deploys Nuclear Carrier Charles de Gaulle & 20 Rafale Jets to Eastern Mediterranean Amid Iran War! As US-Israel-Iran conflict escalates, France launches one of its largest regional military operations in years: flagship carrier Charles de Gaulle, 8 warships, 2 helicopter carriers, and doubled Rafale jets (now 12) in Abu Dhabi. Macron insists deployment is “defensive” to secure maritime routes, protect 400,000+ French nationals (mostly in Israel & UAE), and enable rapid civilian evacuation if needed. Paris also pushes international escorts for Hormuz tankers to stabilize energy flows. “We are not at war with anyone,” says Macron.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 12:06 AM IST
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Why Is Macron Deploying Warships, Fighter Jets In West Asia Amid Iran War
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