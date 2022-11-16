Why is Musk's Twitter rehiring employees? | Mint Primer

Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:30 AM IST

In just a few days since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has made several changes to the micro-blogging company including Lay Offs, $8 for Blue tick, Content Council, Advertising, Home Page, etc. After laying off around half the company on Friday following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, Twitter Inc has now taken a U-turn and is asking dozen of employees who lost their jobs, to come back, Let us explore why the layoffs took place and what were the reasons for that decision's reversal in this video.