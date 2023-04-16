Why is Tata Motors raising its car prices again?

Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Tata Motors has made the decision to raise the pri... moreTata Motors has made the decision to raise the prices of its passenger cars for the second time in 2023, citing increased input costs and costlier manufacturing due to regulatory changes.The Indian automaker said that, depending on the model and version, the weighted average price increase for its passenger vehicles will be 0.6 percent. According to a recent press release from the company, the price increase will go into effect on May 1.