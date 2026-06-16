Why Is Trump Hiding Iran Deal MoU? Vance Reveals | 'Pakistanis, Qataris Involved'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance explained why the Trump administration has not yet released the full Iran agreement, saying diplomatic protocols and coordination with Pakistan and Qatar are part of the process. Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Vance said President Donald Trump plans to unveil the memorandum during a formal signing ceremony on June 19, though it could be released earlier. Vance also pushed back against criticism comparing the new agreement to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that Gulf Arab states support the Trump-backed framework while opposing the Obama-era JCPOA. He emphasized that the agreement does not provide direct U.S. funding to Iran and that any future investment would come from other countries only if Tehran complies with the deal's terms.