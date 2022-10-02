Why Jaishankar Questioned America on Pakistan’s F-16 fighter

Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 07:23 PM IST

India is furious about America’s $450 million supp... moreIndia is furious about America’s $450 million support program for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has questioned America’s support for Pakistan even United States, which first sold the fighters to Pakistan in 1983, claims that its support program will help Islamabad counter terrorism. Mint’s Shashank Mattoo breaks down Pakistan’s F-16 fighter program and its role in the battle for air superiority between India and Pakistan. He traces the history of the rivalry between the two powers starting from the 1965 and 1971 Wars and into the 21st century. Mattoo explores Minister Jaishankar’s concerns about America’s $450 million support program for Pakistan and outlines possible reasons for Washington’s decision, including its ongoing competition with China. For more explainers on current affairs, watch the Mint’s explainers on our YouTube channel.