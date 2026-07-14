Why Japan Is Building A Powerful New Spy Agency For First Time Since World War 2

Japan has approved the creation of its first central intelligence agency — the National Intelligence Bureau — in its biggest national security overhaul since the end of World War II. Under PM Sanae Takaichi, the new bureau will unify intelligence functions previously scattered across ministries, with around 700 employees and a National Intelligence Council chaired by the Prime Minister. The move addresses rising regional threats from China, North Korea, and Russia, plus growing concerns over cyberattacks, disinformation, and industrial espionage.