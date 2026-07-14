Subscribe

Why Japan Is Building A Powerful New Spy Agency For First Time Since World War 2

Japan has approved the creation of its first central intelligence agency — the National Intelligence Bureau — in its biggest national security overhaul since the end of World War II. Under PM Sanae Takaichi, the new bureau will unify intelligence functions previously scattered across ministries, with around 700 employees and a National Intelligence Council chaired by the Prime Minister. The move addresses rising regional threats from China, North Korea, and Russia, plus growing concerns over cyberattacks, disinformation, and industrial espionage.

Livemint
Published14 Jul 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Why Japan Is Building A Powerful New Spy Agency For First Time Since World War 2
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Japan Is Building A Powerful New Spy Agency For First Time Since World War 2
Advertisement
Read Next Story