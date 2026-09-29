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Why Jeffrey Sachs Wants India & China To Move Beyond Border Disputes: ‘Two Great Giants’

The India-China border dispute, rooted in a line drawn on a map more than a century ago, continues to shape relations between the two Asian giants. American economist Jeffrey Sachs argues that the two countries must now move beyond this colonial-era disagreement. Sachs says a boundary drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention should not prevent two great civilisations from cooperating in a multipolar world. China never fully accepted the McMahon Line, creating a fundamental dispute that persists in both the eastern and western sectors, including Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

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Published29 Sep 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Why Jeffrey Sachs Wants India & China To Move Beyond Border Disputes
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