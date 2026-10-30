Why JioBlackRock AMC's MD & CEO Believes International Investing Is Currently Hyped Up | Diwali 2026

In this episode of Mint's Diwali special series where we talk to experts about their investing strategies in the new samvat year, we have with us Sid Swaminathan, MD&CEO, JioBlackRock AMC. He tells us why it's important that our core portfolio should be largely India-based, why international investing seems hyped up at this point, and how to look at our investments going forward. Watch the full interview!