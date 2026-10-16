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Why Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah says the AI stock market bubble could burst

Watch this interview excerpt of Kotak AMC's MD Nilesh Shah, who explains why it's impossible to live up to stock market expectations at which many AI companies are currently valued.

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Published16 Oct 2026, 10:09 PM IST
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Why Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah says the AI stock market bubble could burst
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