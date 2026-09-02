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Why large gold retailers are rolling out cash-for-gold schemes

Why large gold retailers are rolling out cash-for-gold schemes

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2026, 10:48 PM IST
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Why large gold retailers are rolling out cash-for-gold schemes
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