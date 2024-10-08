Why Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Changed His Tune On India During His First Bilateral Visit

Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 12:06 PM IST

The tone of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu seems to have changed drastically in the past year, ever since his election campaign which was centered around the theme of 'India Out' to now, when he's coming to India, smiling and meeting top Indian ministers, asking Indian tourists to come to Maldives, and thanking PM Modi for India's assistance to Maldives. The reason behind this change of heart is essentially centered around one simple word: money. Watch to know more