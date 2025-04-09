Trump tariff or a bear market is not deterring Indian founders. As per a report by Rainmatter about 36 Indian Companies are in line to file for IPOs by 26-27, and that collectively these companies are valued at 100bn Overall 50 companies as of now have SEBi approval and are waiting for the right time to file for an IPO. Almost 12 VC backed companies are in different stages of going public in this FY. Money to be raised to the tune of 66,000 Cr . But what is driving even the thought of IPOs in the bear mkt? #trumptariffs #news #donaldtrump #ipo #sensex #sharemarketcrash #share #stockmarket #stockmarketnews #nse #bse #narendramodi #zomato #trumptariffs #tariffs #china #india #usa #sharemarket #abhinavtrivedi #breakingnews #worldnews #businessnews #tradewar #trader #trade #stockoptions #stoploss
