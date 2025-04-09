Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 09 2025 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.20 -2.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 583.00 -1.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 236.65 -4.29%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 416.15 0.87%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,185.60 0.27%
Business News/ Videos / Why Many Indian Companies Are Taking IPO Route In Trump's Market | VC Exit Pressure Or FII Selloff?

Why Many Indian Companies Are Taking IPO Route In Trump's Market | VC Exit Pressure Or FII Selloff?

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:48 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Trump tariff or a bear market is not deterring Indian founders. As per a report by Rainmatter about 36 Indian Companies are in line to file for IPOs by 26-27, and that collectively these companies are valued at 100bn Overall 50 companies as of now have SEBi approval and are waiting for the right time to file for an IPO. Almost 12 VC backed companies are in different stages of going public in this FY. Money to be raised to the tune of 66,000 Cr . But what is driving even the thought of IPOs in the bear mkt? #trumptariffs #news #donaldtrump #ipo #sensex #sharemarketcrash #share #stockmarket #stockmarketnews #nse #bse #narendramodi #zomato #trumptariffs #tariffs #china #india #usa #sharemarket #abhinavtrivedi #breakingnews #worldnews #businessnews #tradewar #trader #trade #stockoptions #stoploss

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue