Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Why Many Indian Companies Are Taking IPO Route In Trump's Market | VC Exit Pressure Or FII Selloff?

Why Many Indian Companies Are Taking IPO Route In Trump's Market | VC Exit Pressure Or FII Selloff?

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:48 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Trump tariff or a bear market is not deterring Indian founders. As per a report by Rainmatter about 36 Indian Companies are in line to file for IPOs by 26-27, and that collectively these companies are valued at 100bn Overall 50 companies as of now have SEBi approval and are waiting for the right time to file for an IPO. Almost 12 VC backed companies are in different stages of going public in this FY. Money to be raised to the tune of 66,000 Cr . But what is driving even the thought of IPOs in the bear mkt? #trumptariffs #news #donaldtrump #ipo #sensex #sharemarketcrash #share #stockmarket #stockmarketnews #nse #bse #narendramodi #zomato #trumptariffs #tariffs #china #india #usa #sharemarket #abhinavtrivedi #breakingnews #worldnews #businessnews #tradewar #trader #trade #stockoptions #stoploss