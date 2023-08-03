Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Indian Equities & Downgraded The Chinese | Details

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Morgan Stanley has upgraded its rating for Indian ... moreMorgan Stanley has upgraded its rating for Indian stocks. And downgraded the Chines equities simultaneously. The brokerage house thinks valuations of Indian equities are now less extreme. Wondering what led to this upgrade? Morgan Stanley says reforms undertaken by the govt in recent times and stable macros support strong capex and profit outlook.