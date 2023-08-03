Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Indian Equities & Downgraded The Chinese | Details

Morgan Stanley has upgraded its rating for Indian ... moreMorgan Stanley has upgraded its rating for Indian stocks. And downgraded the Chines equities simultaneously. The brokerage house thinks valuations of Indian equities are now less extreme. Wondering what led to this upgrade? Morgan Stanley says reforms undertaken by the govt in recent times and stable macros support strong capex and profit outlook.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.