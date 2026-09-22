Subscribe

Why mutual funds are avoiding big trades in India's new closing auction session

Indian mutual funds are increasing their participation in the stock market's new closing auction — but mostly in trades too small to matter, several fund managers told Mint, wary of the sharp price swings that can occur within the 15-minute window. Watch.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
Why mutual funds are avoiding big trades in India's new closing auction session
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy mutual funds are avoiding big trades in India's new closing auction session
Advertisement
Read Next Story