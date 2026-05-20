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Why Netflix Making Major Strategic Moves Into Candy & Toys Market | Details

#netflix is no longer just a streaming platform — it is now entering your toy box and candy aisle. The company announced major expansions into consumer products, partnering with Ferrero to launch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory chocolates, candies, ice creams, and cereals this autumn. It has also named #MooseToys as its key partner for upcoming toy lines. This move aims to extend popular franchises like #Wonka, #StrangerThings, and others beyond the screen into physical products, creating new revenue streams as subscription growth slows in mature markets. Netflix is turning its hit shows and movies into real-world experiences fans can buy and consume.

Livemint
Published20 May 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Why Netflix Making Major Strategic Moves Into Candy & Toys Market | Details
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