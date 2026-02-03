Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Why New Indian Airports Are Struggling To Actually Take Off: Explained | Infrastructure News

Why New Indian Airports Are Struggling To Actually Take Off: Explained | Infrastructure News

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 03:49 pm IST Manjul Paul, Sana Marwaha

In April 2017, Shimla got its first commercial flight under the government's Udan scheme. It was supposed to be the beginning of something big. 8 years later, the airport saw just around 2 flights a day. By December 2025, it was temporarily suspended. Shimla isn't alone. 15 out of 76 Udaan airports worth 900 crore rupees are now shut. Temporarily, the government says. India has been building one new domestic airport every 45 days. Many under the Udan scheme for better regional connectivity. But does India need to continue adding more airports at this pace? Watch.