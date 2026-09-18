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Why niche OTTs are giving up standalone apps, switching to microdrama content

Video-streaming platforms that have churned out shows with episodes of about an hour each are increasingly relooking at content duration, thanks to the surging popularity of microdramas and the reducing attention span of audiences. Many niche platforms are also giving up their standalone apps. Watch.

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Published18 Sep 2026, 07:25 PM IST
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Why niche OTTs are giving up standalone apps, switching to microdrama content
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