Business News/ Videos / Why Nigel Farage Is Against Even LEGAL Migrants: 'Want UK Taxpayers To Move Back!'

Why Nigel Farage Is Against Even LEGAL Migrants: 'Want UK Taxpayers To Move Back!'

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 10:21 pm IST Livemint

Nigel Farage DROPS BOMBSHELL: Reform UK to strip ALL foreign nationals (including EU citizens) of benefits, save £10bn & renegotiate Brexit deal! Plan: £20bn cuts, foreign aid slashed to £1bn, NHS visa fee tripled to £2,718. Tories call it “ridiculous”, Labour warns of trade war. Watch Farage’s full pre-Budget blitz!

 
