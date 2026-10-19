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Why Nilesh Shah is eyeing 8th pay commission for next stock bets

In the second episode of Mint's Diwali special series where we bring conversations with top fund managers on how to invest in the upcoming samvat year, we have with us Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC. Watch this snippet.

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Published19 Oct 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Why Nilesh Shah is eyeing 8th pay commission for next stock bets
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