Why Nipah Virus Keeps Returning To Kerala; Symptoms, Precautions; All You Need To Know | In Focus

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST

An outbreak of rare but deadly Nipah virus has been detected in Kerala. Said to be 70% more fatal than Covid-19, Nipah has claimed 2 lives already. And as many as 45 people are under quarantine in districts other than Kozhikode. To stop the spread, the state has gone into a lockdown. Authorities have closed schools and offices. 100s of Kerala residents are being tested. This is the fourth such outbreak in the state since 2018. Why does Nipah keep returning to Kerala? What are the chances of the virus spreading to other states? Watch the full video to find out.