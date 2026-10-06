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Why Nykaa's Q2 business update has brought about a fresh round of optimism

Nykaa seems to be entering the festive season on a stronger footing, going by its September quarter (Q2FY27) business update. The stock has gained 5% following the 4 October update, bringing the 2026 return to 28% despite pessimistic sentiment in the broader market. Watch.

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Published6 Oct 2026, 08:15 PM IST
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Why Nykaa's Q2 business update has brought about a fresh round of optimism
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