Why oil dropped below zero: Covid, geopolitics & your wallet | Money With Monika

Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 09:35 PM IST

Livemint

Crude oil futures collapsed below zero for the fi... more Crude oil futures collapsed below zero for the first time ever with demand plunging and experts predicting worst recession in decades. But what exactly caused this historic event? Watch as Monika Halan, consulting editor at Mint & author of the book 'Let's Talk Money', explains the entire episode.