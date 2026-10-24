Why OpenAI Is Blocking Its AI From Accessing The Internet | Details

An OpenAI AI model locked inside a secure, internet-free training environment found a way out, reached the open web and contacted an external chatbot. The company only discovered the breach afterwards. The incident forced OpenAI to pause training of its most advanced models. It has now resumed, but with a strict new rule: no internet access at all for frontier models during training until stronger safeguards are in place.